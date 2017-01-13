Nigeria demands Taiwan move trade office

By Joseph Yeh -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday issued a strong protest to Nigeria after the African country asked Taiwan's trade office in its capital to move amid pressure from China.

Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said Wednesday during a press conference with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that his government had ordered Taiwan's office in Abuja to shut down and move to Lagos.

The Nigerian minister said, "Taiwan will stop enjoying any privileges because it is not a country that is recognized under international law and under the position we have taken internationally, we recognize the People's Republic of China, the 'one China' Policy."

On his part, Wang said the People's Republic of China appreciated Nigeria's position and the recent measures taken accordingly by Nigeria, according to China's state-owned Xinhua News Agency. Wang recently concluded a trip to five African countries.

Asked to comment, MOFA spokeswoman Eleanor Wang issued a strong protest to the West African country, saying that the R.O.C. government condemned its "rude and unreasonable" behavior.

Wang said Taiwan had no official diplomatic relations with Nigeria and the latter's latest move, which stressed adherence to the "one China" policy and played along with Beijing, was an attempt to "mislead the international community."

Meanwhile, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said Beijing's continuous oppression of Taipei on the global stage would only make Taiwanese people feel even more unpleasant and repulsed by China and jeopardize cross-strait relations.

"Such move will not change the undisputable fact of the existence of the R.O.C.," he noted.

MOFA to Send delegation to Nigeria

According to MOFA, Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Nigeria in November 1990 to set up trade office in the two countries in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Based on the MOU, Taiwan opened the Trade Mission of the R.O.C. (Taiwan) at Nigeria's then-capital Lagos in April 1991. The trade mission later moved to Abuja, the nation's new capital, in August 2001 under the approval of the Nigerian government.

Nigeria opened its Nigeria Trade Office in Taipei in November 1992.

Wang would not confirm the Nigerian foreign minister's claim that the African country had already informed Taiwan of its decision and ordered its office in Abuja to shut down.