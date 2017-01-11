Tsai meets with Nicaraguan president

The China Post and CNA -- President Tsai Ing-wen met with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo on Monday after arriving in the country on the second leg of her Central America visit, though diplomatic maneuvering on Ortega's part left Taiwan's press corps scrambling.

Journalists accompanying Tsai in the visit were not informed beforehand of the meeting, which occurred shortly after Tsai arrived in the capital Managua.

Taiwanese media later reported that after the journalists checked in and unpacked in their hotel, they found Tsai and Ortega in a meeting broadcast live by Nicaraguan state TV.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) was later quoted by the media as saying the meeting was supposed to be closed-door and this was why the journalists were not informed, but somehow Ortega allowed it to be broadcast live.

Foreign affairs sources had previously warned that Ortega, a "crafty" person, could likely come up with "tricks" when the time came for Tsai's arrival in the Central American nation, local media reported.

Ex-President Ma Ying-jeou was stood up by Ortega five times in the past during state trips to the nation.

Tsai's itinerary in Nicaragua, released by the Presidential Office, originally did not list a meeting with Ortega, invoking speculation that ties with the Central American nation was unstable, which was a claim refuted by top government agencies.

Tsai-Ortega Meeting Not Unexpected

National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Tseng Hou-jen (曾厚仁) told press corps after the meeting that it was not an "unexpected" event, having ironed out the details and the exact time of the meeting while Tsai's delegation was still in Honduras.

Delegation members had continued to contact with their Nicaraguan counterparts upon arrival, Tseng said.

Negotiations of the meeting, originally closed-door talks, had been conducted before Tsai's delegation embarked on the trip, he said.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said bilateral talks lasted from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., local time, over 100 minutes. Original plans saw the meeting only to last for 30 minutes.

Tseng denied that Taiwan's president had been "suddenly taken a phone call from them and suddenly went off to meet with (Ortega)."

Though, he conceded the spokesman had told him that they only knew the meeting was broadcasted live upon arrival at the venue.