Allies look for 'win-win' investment

As President Tsai Ing-wen embarks on her four-country tour of Central America, allies like Honduras are hoping for more concrete support from Taiwan.

"It is a wrong impression that we are asking for money or taking advantage of Taiwan," Honduras Ambassador to the Republic of China Rafael Fernando Sierra Quesada told reporters earlier this week in Taipei.

Honduras wants to learn from Taiwan's successful experience and to invite more investment to the country, he said, adding,"It is a win-win thing."

He said there were only around 10 Taiwanese companies in Honduras but there were more than 25,000 Taiwanese companies in Indonesia.

"Taiwan has no official diplomatic relations with any ASEAN country and these countries are facing strong pressure from Beijing to distance themselves from Taipei," he said.

He urged the government to place more investment at Honduras and other Central American allies instead of focusing on the "New Southbound Policy" to enhance cooperation with ASEAN countries

More Taiwanese investment presence in Honduras would make a Honduran leader think twice before switching diplomatic recognition, he said.

"If 50 Taiwanese companies decided to invest in Honduras and every company hired 500 people and every family had four people, that means 100,000 people would go on the street to protest if president wanted to cut ties," he said.

The ambassador said Honduras' position between Central America and the Caribbean could make it an import and export logistics hub for foreign businesses and investors.

The ambassador said Honduras also had signed free-trade agreements several countries, including the United States, which would allow products to enter nearby markets if Taiwanese investors chose to invest in the country.

Since he assumed office in Feb. 2015, Sierra said he had personally brought more than 30 Taiwanese companies who were interested in investing in Honduras to his country on six separate trips.

Ties too Important to Depend on One Person

Sierra said he would accompany representatives of four potential Taiwanese investors to visit Honduras this month to explore business opportunities during and after Tsai's Honduras state visit.

"We should build more than just government-to-government relations because politics depends on the president and bilateral relations are too important to depend on only one person," he said.