Talks held on India migrant worker deal

NEW DELHI -- Taiwan and India are exploring a proposal to allow the employment of Indian workers in Taiwan amid growing relations between the two countries, Taiwan's representative to India said in a media interview earlier this week.

Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) told The Telegraph India that the two countries have begun negotiating an agreement under which Taiwan will seek to hire people from the northeastern states of India to work in its hospitality sector.

He said a substantial Indian workforce in Taiwan will help improve Indians' understanding of the island and that the Indian government is very supportive of the proposal.

More than 500,000 foreign migrant workers, mainly from the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, are now working in Taiwan.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office last May, her administration has been working to deepen ties with South Asia and Southeast Asia as a part of her "New Southbound Policy."

Since September, Taiwan and India have signed three agreements regarding collaboration in preserving and promoting heritage railways, improving air connectivity between India and Taiwan, and enhancing cooperation in agriculture, according to the newspaper.

Last month, 22 Indian parliamentarians also formed a forum to promote friendship with Taiwan, the paper said.

In the interview, Tien described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "the leader in India with probably the best understanding of Taiwan."

"This period in our relations, since Prime Minister Modi came to power, is the most dynamic in our history and I promise you there will be a quantum leap in relations over the next three to four years," Tien said.