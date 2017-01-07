Honduran ambassador calls for stronger ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan should pay more attention to its Central America allies by building stronger interpersonal ties to further solidify diplomatic relations, Honduran ambassador to the Republic of China (R.O.C.) urged the government ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen's trip to Central America.

Tsai is scheduled to visit Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador from Jan. 7 to Jan. 15 to mark her second overseas state trip since assuming office last May.

Speaking to local media earlier this week, Honduras Ambassador Rafael Fernando Sierra Quesada said his country welcomed president Tsai's upcoming visit, adding that the trip was expected to boost the already cordial relations.

Ambassador Sierra reaffirmed the strong ties between the two countries that have had a friendship for more than 70 years. There has been speculation that China intended to lure away more of Taiwan's remaining 21 diplomatic allies since Sao Tome and Principe severed relations with the R.O.C. on Dec. 21. A source close to the matter told The China Post that Honduras was originally not part of the president's Central American trip due to a tight schedule.

The source said that Tsai later insisted on adding the country to her itinerary because she had promised Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez she would do so during his October visit to Taiwan, not because she fears that the country could switch recognition to Beijing. Despite stable relations, the envoy urged on the R.O.C. government to place more attention to Honduras and other Central American allies by enhancing closer interpersonal relations amid a constant threat from China.