A sit-down with an architect of 'New Southbound'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- "Taiwan's greatest advantage in heading southbound lies within its experiences with small-scale enterprises. These can really solve the problems facing countries in ASEAN and South Asia," Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) told The China Post.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen assumed office in May and the Executive Yuan Office of Trade Negotiations began operation in mid-September, the government's attention has been turned toward countries to Taiwan's south, with actions ranging from loosening visa restrictions to providing a suitable environment for businesses looking to expand.

For Deng, tasked with leading the Tsai administration's "New Southbound Policy," these policies will decide how Taiwan could pave its own path between Beijing and the U.S. in an uncertain world.

This mammoth effort falls before the Executive Yuan Office of Trade Negotiations, of which Deng serves as top representative.

"What the government wishes to do is to assist the society and businesses, regardless whether those efforts are directly or indirectly helpful to them," Deng said.

Deng considers his office an aggregator of resources and information not only for Taiwanese businesses and students, but also for enterprises and potential human talent for the people of the so-called New Southbound countries as well.

Paving Another Road

Deng said that the ASEAN market is the place to go in the future for business prospects, as in addition to geographic proximity, ASEAN countries boasted growth figures pushing 7 to 8 percent for the past three to four years.

"While China, which buys 40 percent of Taiwan's exports, has experienced growth rates as high as 10 percent in the past, the country also has its limitations," he said, adding that while it currently maintains 7 percent of growth, it is highly improbable that those numbers would continue into the future.

Taiwan needs to continue to find other places to cultivate opportunities, he said, and the most potent region on the map is Southeast Asia.

Apart from the suitable investment environment, Deng named three reasons Taiwanese companies would be wise to enter the market: Taiwanese workforce talent, Taiwan's good reputation and being a match for Southeast Asian business demands.

Taiwanese businesses that have expanded into ASEAN and South Asia have performed well, especially in terms of investment and how enterprises have cultivated business roots and Taiwan's image in the area, he added.