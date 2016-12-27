Diplomacy not zero-sum game: Presidential Office

TAIPEI -- The Presidential Office on Monday expressed deep regret and discontent after China and Sao Tome and Principe announced their resumption of diplomatic relations earlier that day, saying that "diplomacy is not a zero-sum game."

China and Sao Tome and Principe signed a communique to resume diplomatic relations in Beijing earlier that day.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said that "diplomacy is not a zero-sum game," noting that participation in the international community by both sides of the Taiwan Strait has positive significance and the two sides need not clash with each other.

"Any move to restrain or interfere with Taiwan's participation in the international community will be a loss to the international community, and will also not be beneficial to the healthy development of cross-strait relations," Huang said.

"We deeply regret and are dissatisfied with" China's manipulation of "checkbook diplomacy" and its "one China principle" to interfere with Taiwan's participation in the international community, Huang said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed "deep disappointment and regret."

The Foreign Ministry said that Sao Tome and Principe, lured by China's dollar diplomacy, has turned away from Taiwan despite the major contributions it has made to the improvement of the health and wellbeing of the Sao Tome and Principe people over the years.