MOFA 'monitoring' China-Catholic leader summit

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it would "watch closely" an ongoing meeting of Chinese Roman Catholic leaders for signs of progress on the establishment of diplomatic ties between Beijing and the Holy See.

A Radio France Internationale report released on Sunday suggested Beijing and the Vatican had reached a breakthrough on the appointment of bishops, paving the way for the establishment of official ties between the Holy See and the People's Republic.

Lee said the latest media report had revealed "nothing new," but added that the ministry would monitor the ongoing Chinese government-sanctioned conference of Catholic delegates.

Bishops and priests from across mainland China are set to elect national representatives at the meeting. The conference opened Monday and runs until Dec. 30.

Lee said the election results could hint at whether discussion between the Holy See and Beijing had progressed, added the outcome could "give a glimpse on Chinese Communist Party's attitude toward religious freedom."

Beijing and the Holy See have been at odds over the appointment of bishops in mainland China.

China had previously insisted that a Chinese Communist Party-controlled Catholic association had the authority to appoint bishops and not the Pope.

But the eight bishops appointed by Beijing are considered "illegal" by the Vatican, with some excommunicated from the Catholic church.

Relations between Beijing and the Holy See have warmed since Pope Francis' election as pontiff in March 2013.

Francis has repeatedly expressed a desire for closer ties and publicly stated a wish to resolve the bishop issue.

Lin Expresses Confidence

There has been speculation that any deal over the appointment of bishops could see the Vatican — the nation's only remaining ally in Europe — switch recognition Beijing.

Fears over the loss of another diplomatic allies have been heightened by Sao Tome's decision to sever ties earlier this month.

President Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled to visit four of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in Central American next month — Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador.

While Lee expressed confidence that Taiwan would maintain ties with all its current allies, he added that overseas diplomats were on "high alert" following the Sao Tome incident.