Pro-independence figure to lead delegation to Trump's inauguration

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government has selected staunch independence advocate Yu Shyi-kun to lead Taiwan's delegation at Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

The 11-person delegation will also include municipal leaders and legislators from each of Taiwan's four major political parties, the Presidential Office announced Friday.

Yu, a former premier, recently called for a paradigm shift in Taiwan's foreign policy, urging a greater emphasis on ties with the U.S., Japan and the European Union, in the wake of President Tsai Ing-wen's phone call with Trump earlier this month.

The former premier has been an outspoken supporter of Taiwan's independence, listing it as part of a potential policy platform when mulling a run for the presidency in 2014.

After the severing of ties between Taiwan and Sao Tome and Principe this week, the former premier responded by saying that Taiwan did "not need to compete with China for diplomatic recognition," and called on countries to "recognize both."

Taiwanese delegations have been a regular feature of U.S. presidential inaugurations. A delegation led by then-Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng attended President Obama's second-term inauguration in January 2013.

Policy Experts Weigh In

The delegation — scheduled to depart on Jan. 16 — is also set to meet with U.S. politicians, think tank experts and Taiwanese expatriates.

The decision to send the independence-backing Yu is unlikely to improve cross-strait relations, already fraught by Trump's phone call with Tsai and the U.S. president-elect's hinting at the possible abandonment of the "one China" policy.

Former National Security Council Secretary-General Su Chi said during a conference on cross-strait relations that the status quo between Beijing and Taipei had suffered from recent events, including the Tsai-Trump phone call, Trump's tweet questioning the "one China" policy and the severing of ties with Sao Tome.

Su argued that the Tsai-Trump call, made during Taiwan's time of "greatest political vulnerability," following the government's refusal to accept the so-called "1992 Consensus," gave Beijing an excuse "up the ante."

He said that the U.S. president-elect's moves to "create enemies worldwide" could jeopardize Taiwan should Sino-U.S. relations deteriorate.