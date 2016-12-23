Nation's diplomats on high alert after Sao Tome cuts ties

Taiwanese diplomats stationed in the R.O.C.'s 21 ally nations have been instructed to stay on high alert after diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Sao Tome and Principe were severed, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Sao Tome announced Tuesday that it would sever ties with Taipei, leaving the R.O.C. with 21 remaining diplomatic allies.

Sao Tome's decision sparked concern over a renewed cross-strait "diplomatic war" amid rising tensions.

Scholars and local media have expressed concern that several of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in Latin America, including those that President Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled to visit next month, could follow suit and switch their recognition to Beijing.

Tsai is scheduled to visit four of Taiwan's allies in Central American next month — Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Asked to comment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Eleanor Wang would not speculate on which of the remaining 21 allies could switch their allegiances, stressing only that Taiwan's ambassadors to these countries are all exercising vigilance following Sao Tome's announcement.

Wang reaffirmed that Tsai's upcoming trip would not be affected by Wednesday's announcement.

She also stressed that speculation about Taiwan's relations with its allies was "inappropriate," saying that the nation deeply cherishes its relations with all of its friends and will continue to enhance ties with each of them.

Taiwanese in Sao Tome

to Leave Soon

Meanwhile, Wang said MOFA personnel currently stationed in Sao Tome will depart the country after necessary measures are taken to close the R.O.C.'s embassy in the country.

In addition to Taiwan's ambassador to Sao Tome Her Jian-gueng (何建功), who is already in Taipei, Wang said there are four diplomats posted in Sao Tome.