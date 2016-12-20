Gov't confirms Tsai trip but stays mum on US stopover

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that President Tsai Ing-wen would embark next month on a tour of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in Central America, but it refused to reveal the location of transit stops likely to take place in the U.S.

Earlier this month, the ministry dismissed claims that Tsai was planning a stopover in New York, where media speculated that she would meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's senior advisers.

Such a move would come at a highly sensitive time. Trump broke decades of White House protocol on Dec. 2 when he accepted a congratulatory phone call from Tsai and shortly after questioned the "one China" policy, sending shockwaves through Taipei and Beijing.

Arrangements for the trip were still being completed and it was too early to know whether a stopover on U.S. soil – such as that made by Tsai in June during her first diplomatic tour – would occur, the ministry said.

The president's nine-day trip will begin Jan. 7 and take her to Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.