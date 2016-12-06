Trump called Tsai 'president' because he always speaks straightforwardly: ex-US official

TAOYUAN, Tawian- A visiting former White House official said Tuesday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump referred to Tsai Ing-wen as the "president of Taiwan" because he always speaks "straightforwardly."

That Trump speaks forthrightly and always gets to the point were one of the key reasons Trump won the presidential race, said Stephen Yates, deputy national security adviser to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during the George W. Bush administration.

"He addressed Tsai as 'president of Taiwan' because she is the president of Taiwan," Yates said in fluent Mandarin to waiting reporters when he arrived in Taiwan early Tuesday for a weeklong visit.

Honesty is the foundation for future cordial exchanges between the people of Taiwan and the U.S. as well as between those of Taiwan and China, he said.

Yates denied media speculation that he helped arrange Friday's historic phone call between Trump and Tsai, but he described the call as "a very good beginning" for the relationship between the two administrations.

Yates' visit has garnered particular attention as it is the first by a former Republican administration official since Tsai called Trump last Friday.

The call was the first interaction of its kind since the U.S. switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

The call caused concern among some in the United States, with critics saying Trump had broken diplomatic convention and risked upsetting U.S.-China relations.

