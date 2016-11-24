|
International Edition
Thursday
November, 24, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Military vehicles seized in HK not ROC military equipment: Defense Ministry
By Yuan-Ming Chiao, The China Post
November 24, 2016, 6:57 pm TWN
Taiwan's Defense Ministry has rejected Hong Kong media claims that armored personnel carriers bound for Singapore and seized in Hong Kong were the property of the island's armed forces Thursday.
"We have determined that these (vehicles) are not Republic of China (R.O.C.) military equipment," Defense Ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi said.
The online investigative journalism site Factwire reported that several shipping containers from Kaohsiung containing nine armored vehicles were seized by Hong Kong's Excise Department.
Local media outlets in Hong Kong have speculated that the license plate on one of the photographed armored vehicles, "ARMYX-15245" (軍X-15245), was similar to those used on R.O.C. military vehicles.
Chen declined to comment on the reports.
|
MOST POPULAR
1
TV entertainer could get 49 years for rape
2
China Airlines unveils new A350 passenger jet
3
The Trump Phenomenon:What it means for Taiwan
4
Nanya Technology to buy 5 percent stake in Micron
5
82,000 take to streets for Taipei LGBT pride parade
6
Trump win expected to affect Taiwan economy
7
Taiwan excluded from Interpol meet
8
Asustek 'to top Apple in notebook shipments'
9
2017 Smart City Expo to focus on the internet of things: organizer
10
Multi-colored cabs to hit roads in move to combat illegal ride-hailing apps