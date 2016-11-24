News
Military vehicles seized in HK not ROC military equipment: Defense Ministry

By Yuan-Ming Chiao, The China Post
November 24, 2016, 6:57 pm TWN
Taiwan's Defense Ministry has rejected Hong Kong media claims that armored personnel carriers bound for Singapore and seized in Hong Kong were the property of the island's armed forces Thursday.

"We have determined that these (vehicles) are not Republic of China (R.O.C.) military equipment," Defense Ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi said.

The online investigative journalism site Factwire reported that several shipping containers from Kaohsiung containing nine armored vehicles were seized by Hong Kong's Excise Department.

Local media outlets in Hong Kong have speculated that the license plate on one of the photographed armored vehicles, "ARMYX-15245" (軍X-15245), was similar to those used on R.O.C. military vehicles.

Chen declined to comment on the reports.

