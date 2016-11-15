Trump taps Taiwan-friendly Republican

The appointment of Reince Priebus as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's chief of staff has been described as "good news for Taiwan" by the government.

Priebus, the current chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), met with President Tsai Ing-wen prior to her election.

The pair met during a visit by an RNC delegation the Democratic Progressive Party's Taipei headquarters in October 2015.

Topics including the U.S. elections, Taiwan-U.S. relations, economic development, youth employment and long-term health care were touched upon during the meeting, according to a Facebook post made at the time by Tsai.

Tsai also reiterated Taiwan's determination to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership during the meeting — a prospect that looks increasingly unlikely under a Trump administration.

Good News for Taiwan: FM

Foreign Minister David Lee told a legislative session Monday that Priebus' appointment was "good news for Taiwan" given his familiarity with Taiwan-U.S. affairs.

The future chief of staff had maintained good relations with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S., Lee said, adding that he was "happy to see Priebus receive such an important position because he has been a friend to Taiwan."

Lee mentioned Priebus' previous visits to Taiwan, including a trip for the R.O.C.'s centenary celebrations in 2011.

Priebus also met with a delegation of Taiwanese lawmakers visiting the U.S. in July.

However, the foreign minister denied speculation prompted by a National Security Bureau report that suggested U.S. military assistance to Taiwan may be reduced under Trump's presidency, saying "it is still too early to tell"

No Problems for Taiwan-US Ties: Reports

In his new position, Priebus would serve as a "channel" for maintaining Taiwan-U.S. relations, according to an unnamed source close to the matter cited by the United Evening News.

"There will definitely be no problems for Taiwan-U.S. relations," the source was quoted as saying.

Priebus has been considered over recent years as one of Taiwan's strongest advocates in Washington.

During the Republican National Convention in July he led efforts to include the "Six Assurances" — which were agreed by Ronald Reagan in 1982 and ensure the sale of defensive arms to Taiwan — for the first time in the party's platform.

Loyal to Trump

Priebus is considered a loyal party functionary close to Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan.

While relations between Ryan and Trump cooled during the campaign, Priebus remained loyal to the candidate after he secured the Republican nomination, acting as an important advisor.

Priebus' role was acknowledged by Trump when he brought his incoming chief of staff onto the stage during his acceptance speech on Wednesday.

Priebus' new role will revolve around structuring White House staff, overseeing daily operations and running Trump's schedule.

He was chosen for the position over right-wing media provocateur and Trump campaign CEO Stephen K. Bannon. Bannon has instead been tapped to serve as Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor..