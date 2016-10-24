Taiwan sailor freed by Somali pirates

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A Taiwanese sailor has been released after being held captive by Somali pirates for over four years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) confirmed on Sunday.

According to local media, MOFA said it had ordered Taiwan's representative office in South Africa to dispatch an official to Kenya as soon as possible to help Shen Jui-chang (沈瑞章) return home to his family.

The ministry said it had immediately attempted to rescue Shen when it was informed of his 2012 abduction, reaching out to various international anti-piracy groups, including Oceans Beyond Piracy, as well as the Omani government and other countries.

Responding to whether the pirates received ransom money in return for the crew's release, MOFA said the owner of the hijacked ship had paid some money toward a ransom. More is believed to have come from private charitable donations, the ministry said.

Shen, the chief engineer of the Omani-flagged fishing vessel Naham 3, was one of 26 Asian hostages seized after the ship was hijacked.

Negotiators said Naham 3 was the last commercial ship seized at the height of Somalia's piracy scourge.

The crew were seized in March 2012, south of the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean.

"We are very pleased to announce the release of the Naham 3 crew early this morning," said John Steed, a coordinator of Hostage Support Partners and a former U.N. official, who helped negotiate their release.

"They have spent over four and a half years in deplorable conditions away from their families," Steed said.

Crew members were from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Pirates initially took 29 crew hostage, but one person died during the hijacking and two more "succumbed to illness" during their captivity, said a statement from Oceans Beyond Piracy.

Pirate attacks off Somalia's coast have declined dramatically in recent years, after commercial vessels began carrying armed guards and since European Union naval forces increased patrols.

'Unfit to intervene'

According to local media, Kuomintang Central Policy Committee director Alex Tsai (蔡正元) said he received requests from the hostage's family members when he was a legislator in 2014, and that he had sought assistance from the government.

Tsai claimed that at the time, then-Vice Premier Simon Chang (張善政) passed on a memo to him and said that the government was "unfit to intervene."

According to Tsai, Chang explained that the ship entered waters that had been designated as dangerous and expressed concern that compromising with terrorists would violate counterterrorism principles and draw criticism from the U.S.

The memo indicated that taking governmental action may "trigger international (outrage) that our nationals operated fishing vessels registered under another country to evade fishing quota regulations … In sum, it is unfit for the government to interfere with fundraising activities."

Tsai said that since the government refused to take part in negotiations with the pirates, he had turned to the Hostage Support Partners group.

The former legislator said that the negotiation process had been difficult.

A representative of the pirates was killed and replaced, and ransom prices were changed six times, Tsai said.

"The two sides met at Dubai for negotiations. They spoke English well," Tsai added.