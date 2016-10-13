Lawmaker slams gov't over Alstom probe

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government faced criticism Wednesday for insufficiently investigating charges that French firm Alstom bribed government officials to win business in Taiwan.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said at a press conference that government agencies had continued to allow Alstom to work on large-scale domestic construction projects, even when the French firm admitted to bribing companies and agencies in Taiwan in 2014, including state-owned Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) and Taipei City's Department of Rapid Transit System.

Large-scale domestic construction projects awarded to the company included Kaohsiung's Light Rail lines, New Taipei City's Ankeng Light Rail project, Taipower's maintenance project for its Dalin factory in Chiayi County and a 2017 renovation of former Taipower factories, Lin said.

In response to Lin's allegations, Ministry of Justice Agency Against Corruption Chief Secretary Lin Che-hui said that the case is still under investigation.

Lin charged that the case had been allowed to drag on for nearly two years without results. Investigation agencies should immediately list Alstom as a tainted witness in the case and should investigate government officials who accepted bribes from the firm, he said.

Because the bribery charges against the firm have not been cleared, Alstom should be banned from bidding on government projects, Lin said.

Alstom pleaded guilty to charges of bribery in a 2014 U.S. Justice Department investigation, paying US$772 million in criminal penalties. The firm was fined for engaging in a "widespread scheme involving tens of millions of dollars" in bribes, in countries such as Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, Lin said.

During Tuesday's general assembly at the Legislature, Lin received confirmation from Justice Minster Chiu Tai-san that investigations into Alstom had made little progress.

Gov't May Seek Law Revisions, Agency Denies Foul Play

In response to Lin's questions, Executive Yuan Public Construction Commission Planning Department Director Chen Yu-chia confirmed that the government had instructed Taipei City's Department of Rapid Transit Systems to look into the matter after seeing reports on bribery charges against Alstrom in 2014.

Under the Government Procurement Act, a bidder engaged in bribery can face contract cancellation or suspension for up to a year.

The commission has begun revising the act, which will include changes such as blacklisting offending companies for three years, she said.

However, New Taipei City's Department of Rapid Transit Systems denied that Alstom was involved in the Ankeng Light-Rail project, saying in a department statement the China Steel Corporation had been awarded the contract for the project.