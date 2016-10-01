Taiwan hosts own event at ICAO meet, 20 countries attend

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Representatives from almost 20 member countries of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly attended a reception hosted by Taiwan in Montreal Thursday, with many of the attendees voicing support for Taipei, which was blocked from participating in assembly.

According to the Central News Agency, the reception was hosted by Kung Chung-chen, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada, along with civil aviation officials from Taiwan.

The officials had flown to Montreal despite not being invited to the ICAO meet, which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7.

The reception attracted nearly 100 guests, including representatives from nine of Taiwan's diplomatic allies and other countries.

Representatives from diplomatic allies the Solomon Islands, the Marshall Islands and Paraguay, took to the stage to speak up in support of Taiwan's bid to attend the ICAO assembly.

Some quoted the ICAO slogan "No country (is) left behind when it comes to global aviation standards," as a means of highlighting the "absurdity" and "unfairness" of blocking Taiwan's participation.

Officials from countries without official ties to Taiwan, such as the Netherlands, also attended the reception but declined to speak in favor of Taiwan's bid to attend the assembly.

Local media outlets reported that the U.S. and Japan had declined to attend to the reception.

Ho Shu-ping, deputy director general of the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), who was present at the reception, was cited by the CNA as saying the support shown at the event would motivate Taiwan to continue with its ICAO bid.

Paraguay's ambassador to Canada Julio Cesar Arriola Ramirez revealed that the ICAO secretary general had reportedly warned that speakers' microphones would be muted if they tried to speak on behalf of Taiwan during the assembly.