MOFA demands return of Turkish envoy accused of sexual harassment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Thursday called for the return of a senior Turkish envoy who left Taiwan amid allegations of sexual harassment and obstruction of official duties.

MOFA said Thursday that the Turkish Trade Office in Taipei (TTOT) had informed Taiwan authorities that its deputy representative Halil Ibrahim Dokuyucu had filed for regular leave and returned to Turkey.

Dokuyucu had scuffled with Taipei police on July 3 after they arrested him for allegedly fondling a woman in a bar. He could face charges in Taiwan for sexual harassment and for obstructing official duties of police.

MOFA spokeswoman Eleanor Wang said that the Foreign Ministry had demanded that the Turkish representative office ask its deputy to return to Taiwan as soon as possible to face possible legal proceedings.

Wang's statement came after local media reported that the diplomat had already left Taiwan, even though MOFA announced he did not enjoy diplomatic immunity in Taiwan and may have to face legal proceedings.

Upon learning that Taipei police arrested the diplomat in a bar on July 3, TTOT had insisted that its deputy should be immune from lawsuits and other legal proceedings in Taiwan.

Wang said Thursday that according to MOFA's records, Taiwan and Turkey do not have a reciprocal diplomatic immunity agreement.

After last month's incident, MOFA had asked Taiwan's representative office in Turkey to ask the government for an official confirmation that their diplomats enjoyed reciprocal immunity.

The Turkish side had not made an official response to Taiwan during the past month due to a failed coup attempt that temporarily plunged the country into chaos.

MOFA reiterated its query to the Turkish government on Aug. 17 to no avail, Wang said.

The ministry, therefore, determined that the Turkish official does not enjoy diplomatic immunity and that local judicial authorities had every right to continue legal proceedings in Taiwan.

The ministry officially informed the Turkish Foreign Ministry and TTOT of its latest decision on Aug. 23.

It also notified Taiwan's Justice Ministry so that the ministry could ask prosecutors to continue legal proceedings on the case, Wang added.

The Turkish diplomat could face charges related to the obstruction of official duties due to his scuffle with local police.

He could also face sexual harassment charges lodged by a woman, surnamed Chen, who on Wednesday filed an official police report to accuse him of fondling her in a bar.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Thursday said it would probe the charges surrounding Dokuyucu as soon as it received official notice from MOFA.

Turkish Representatives Have No Comment

In response to MOFA's latest announcement, TTOT on Thursday said it had no comment.

According to information released by the Taipei City Police Department's Daan Precinct, the incident took place at 1 a.m. on July 3 at a bar in Daan District.

Dokuyucu was involved in a heated argument with bar staff while he was drunk after his failed attempt to flirt with Chen before the staff called the police.

He continued to quarrel with the bar staff and kicked a car outside the establishment even after police officers arrived at the scene, the police said.

Police took him to the precinct after the official refused to cooperate and scuffled with police officers at the scene, according to police.