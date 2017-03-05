Hon Hai's Guangzhou plant eyes China TV market: analyst

TAIPEI -- Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (鴻海)'s new flat panel plant located in Guangzhou is eyeing the huge TV market in China, according to advisory firm TrendForce Corp.

Eric Chiou (邱宇彬), a senior research director of TrendForce's display research unit WitsView, said that the plant is part of Hon Hai's goal to build up a one-stop TV production service from TV panel and other component supply to assembly, to meet the rising demand from Chinese consumers.

On Wednesday, the advanced 10.5th generation Guangzhou plant broke ground in the Chinese city in a ceremony presided over by Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘). The new plant is expected to launch mass production in 2019, Gou said. Hon Hai is known as Foxconn in China.

At the end of December 2016, Gou signed an agreement with the Guangzhou authorities to invest 61 billion Chinese yuan to build the flat screen complex which will focus on organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen production.

The planned Guangzhou plant will be owned by Osaka-based Sakai Display Products Corp. (SDP), a joint venture between Gou and Japan's Sharp Corp., in which Hon Hai holds a 66 percent stake. At present, Gou owns a 53.05 percent stake in SDP after he raised his stake last year.

Chiou said that the demand for television sets in China ranges between 40 million units and 50 million a year, and the presence of Hon Hai's advanced 10.5th generation plant is directly targeted at the Chinese market.

The analyst said that at a time when Gou has been keen to promote TVs under the Sharp brand in the global market, the Guangzhou complex is expected to supply screens to the Japanese subsidiary, adding that working with other TV component suppliers in the city, Hon Hai is expected to build up a comprehensive TV supply chain in China.

The Guangzhou plant, Chiou said, is expected to roll out 8K high-definition screens for large-sized TV use. The analyst said that he expected the new plant will focus on 65-inch and 75-inch TV screens, the mainstream TV specification in the market.

According to Chiou, major flat panel makers such as Taiwan-based AU Optronics Corp. (友達) and Innolux Corp. (群創), and South Korea's Samsung Display Co. have devoted their efforts to produce 65-inch and 75-inch TV screens. Innolux is one of the subsidiaries of Hon Hai.

Chiou said that Hon Hai's Guangzhou plant is expected to threaten Chinese screen makers, such as China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co. (華星光電) and BOE Technology Group (京東方) as Gou has technology support from Sharp.

The analyst said that Gou is expected to take advantage of his experiences in running SDP to operate the Guangzhou plant to compete with the Chinese rivals.