Government coy on Tsai-Xi meet

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Presidential Office said it would not comment on "speculative reports," after local media claimed groundwork was being laid for a meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and China's Xi Jinping.

Local investigative journalists, citing an anonymous source within the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said though cross-strait ties had cooled since the new administration took office, representatives from both sides had been coordinating efforts for President Tsai Ing-wen to meet with her Chinese counterpart Xi.

Singapore, Kinmen?

According to the Storm Media report, potential locations for the meeting include Singapore — where the historic meeting between Xi and former President Ma Ying-jeou took place in 2015 — and outlying island Kinmen, a symbolic location that would highlight the "Mini Three Links" policy that opened direct trade, postal and transportation channels between mainland China and Taiwan.

The Presidential Office refused to confirm or deny the rumors, saying in a statement: "We hope to see a positive development of cross-strait relations and have continued to push for both sides to remove barriers, practically promoting normal exchanges and negotiations. We will continue to observe developments and moves taken by Beijing."

Hsu Hsin-liang (許信良), a DPP grandee and head of Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies, a private think tank that has served as an indirect channel of communication with China, the U.S. and Japan, previously said that a Tsai-Xi meeting would "definitely happen."

An unnamed source familiar with the issue told Storm Media that the ninth BRICS summit, to be held in September in the southeastern Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, was expected to be a critical moment for observing whether the two sides of the strait would build closer ties.

But the source warned that the future of cross-strait relations was still full of uncertainties, pointing to challenges including allegations of Chinese intervention in exiled Uighur leader Rebiya Kadeer cancelation of her trip to Taiwan.