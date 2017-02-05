Beijing voices concern over bus accident in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) expressed concerns Saturday over a tour bus accident that injured 21 of the 26 Chinese passengers in Southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung City.

China's TAO and semi-official Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits are concerned about the accident and are seeking further information from Taiwan authorities, TAO spokesman An Fengshan said. ARATS was informed by its Taiwan counterpart, the Straits Exchange Foundation, about the accident that took place around 10 a.m.

The bus was carrying 28 people — a Taiwanese driver, a Taiwanese tour guide, a Chinese tour manager and 25 tourists from southeastern China's Zhejiang Province — when it struck a railway underpass, smashing its top. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said following the accident that it had sent its officials on site to visit the victims, coordinate with traffic and medical personnel and see that travel insurance policies of the accident victims would be paid out.

The accident occurred a few months after one of Taiwan's most serious accidents involving Chinese visitors, when a bus carrying 24 members of a Chinese tour group and a Taiwanese tour guide crashed into a freeway guardrail and burst into flames en route to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.