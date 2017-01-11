News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

January, 11, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Liaoning incoming

AFP
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific. Local media reported that the aircraft carrier will pass through the Taiwan Strait early Jan. 11 in its return to base after a training exercise in the South China Sea and that Taiwan's fighter jets were monitoring the vessel. The Presidential Office said that the military was watching the movements of the Liaoning closely and would keep President Tsai Ing-wen, who was in Central America on a state trip, abreast of the situation.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search