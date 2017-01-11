|
International Edition
Wednesday
January, 11, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Liaoning incoming
AFP
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific. Local media reported that the aircraft carrier will pass through the Taiwan Strait early Jan. 11 in its return to base after a training exercise in the South China Sea and that Taiwan's fighter jets were monitoring the vessel. The Presidential Office said that the military was watching the movements of the Liaoning closely and would keep President Tsai Ing-wen, who was in Central America on a state trip, abreast of the situation.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
2
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover
3
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
4
Staff, banks should enjoy same rights: Labor Ministry
5
Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix
6
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
7
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
8
'You're the ping to my pong'
9
What does the US interest rate hike mean for Taiwan?
10
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017