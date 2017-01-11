Liaoning incoming

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific. Local media reported that the aircraft carrier will pass through the Taiwan Strait early Jan. 11 in its return to base after a training exercise in the South China Sea and that Taiwan's fighter jets were monitoring the vessel. The Presidential Office said that the military was watching the movements of the Liaoning closely and would keep President Tsai Ing-wen, who was in Central America on a state trip, abreast of the situation.