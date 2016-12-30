NSB urges ex-agents to avoid travel to China

The National Security Bureau (NSB) recently urged retired secret agents not to travel to mainland China, even if their government-imposed travel restriction has expired.

The suggestion was issued to protect the safety of such former agents, as authorities in China have no statute of limitations when it comes to arresting those suspected of spying for Taiwan, NSB deputy Director-General Kuo Chung-hsin (郭崇信) told reporters Thursday, before attending a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

Kuo confirmed that bureau chief Peng Sheng-chu (彭勝竹) had recently sent an official document to retired NSB staff to advise against traveling to mainland China.

According to local media reports, Peng said in the document issued earlier this month that many retired NSB personnel had been summoned or questioned by Chinese authorities while on trips to China.

Given ongoing tensions between Taiwan and mainland China, Kuo said the ministry had advised retired intelligence officers against visiting mainland China because Chinese authorities can question them if they wish to do so.

The NSB's latest warning was welcomed by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers.

Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said the warning was intended to remind ex-secret agents to stay away from mainland China to protect their personal safety.

If detained by mainland Chinese authorities, it would prove difficult to extricate them back to Taiwan, as they would pose a threat to themselves and risk exposing intelligence information, he added.

There is currently a ban on travel to China for retired NSB agents who were exposed to confidential military intelligence during their service, the NSB said.

The travel restrictions range from two to five years based on a former officer's rank and on the level of sensitivity of information the person was exposed to, the NSB said.

Once the travel restriction has passed, discharged personnel are treated as civilians and are free to travel to China.

The NSB's latest warning came after a group of DPP lawmakers proposed banning retired Republic of China (R.O.C.) generals from visiting mainland China for life.