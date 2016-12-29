Kinmen a 'model spot' for cross-strait exchange

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan will develop Kinmen, an island group it controls off southern China, into a "model spot" for peaceful exchanges between the two sides of Taiwan Strait, the head of the Taipei-based Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) said Wednesday.

Although cross-strait dialogue has been suspended by China, foundation Chairman Tien Hung-mao (田弘茂) said during a visit to Kinmen that he found cross-strait exchanges and interactions through the "three mini-links" between Kinmen and China's Fujian Province are operating normally. He told local officials that the government will make efforts to develop the outlying island county into a "middle point" and "window" for cross-strait contacts.

The Cabinet-level Mainland Affairs Council and the SEF, the Taipei-based intermediary institution that handles cross-strait affairs in the absence of formal ties with China, will both try to make Kinmen into "a model spot for peaceful cross-strait exchanges," Tien said.

Cross-strait dialogue was stopped by Beijing after Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party was sworn in on May 20 as president of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Unlike her predecessor Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Tsai refuses to accept the "1992 consensus," which China regards as the political foundation for exchanges between the two sides of the strait.

The "1992 Consensus," which refers to a tacit agreement reached in 1992 between China and Taiwan — which was then under a Kuomintang government — that there is only one China, with both sides free to interpret what that means.