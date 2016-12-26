Military says it's 'closely monitoring' China's Liaoning carrier near Taiwan

The military on Sunday said it was closely monitoring the movements of a Chinese naval fleet near Taiwan in the western Pacific, warning it would "launch responsive measures if necessary."

Military spokesman Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said they had been watching the People's Liberation Army Navy fleet — led by the Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier — "very closely" as it headed for the western Pacific for an open-sea training exercise.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it was paying particular attention to the Liaoning and the accompanying fleet of guided-missile destroyers, frigates and supply ships. The ministry said it would be observing whether they are headed to the South China Sea via Bashi Channel to join with the South China Sea fleet at the conclusion of the exercise.

In doing so, the fleet is expected to skirt the south of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

China's official Xinhua news agency reported Saturday that the naval formation including the Liaoning was headed for the western Pacific for a training exercise.

Later the same day, a Japanese destroyer spotted the Liaoning in the central part of the East China Sea for the first time.

According to Japan's Kyodo News report, the fleet comprised seven other vessels — three guided-missile destroyers, three frigates and one supply ship — and was cruising eastward when the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer spotted it at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

While the ministry has not disclosed any more information about the fleet's movements, the MSDF is closely monitoring the situation, given the possibility that the Chinese naval vessels may travel through waters near Japan and proceed to the western Pacific Ocean, the report said.

It is believed to be the first time the Chinese aircraft carrier has sailed in the Pacific.

The Liaoning was converted from a Soviet-built hull that China acquired in 1998. After undergoing extensive refitting in Dalian in northeastern China, it was commissioned in September 2012 as China's first aircraft carrier.

The latest incident comes weeks after Chinese military aircraft skirted Taiwan's ADIZ as cross-strait tensions continued to heighten.