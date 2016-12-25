Pan-blue-governed cities, counties hold expo in Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A fair designed to promote agricultural products and tourism from eight Taiwanese cities and counties governed by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT)-led pan-blue camp opened on Saturday for a three-day run at the Beijing Exhibition Center, according to the Central News Agency (CNA).

The fair includes a total of 176 booths showcasing tea, kaoliang liquor, organic rice, pork balls, sausages and other agricultural products from Taiwan's New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Kinmen County and Lienchiang County.

"Although the fair is not large-scale and runs for only a short time, it signifies a beginning and won't be the last one," Zhang Zhijun (張志軍), director of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said after the opening ceremony.

Different Forms of

Promotion Pending

Zhang said promotions would take different forms in the future, so as to further encourage the development of cross-strait ties.

He said leaders from eight pan-blue counties and cities in Taiwan had visited Beijing in September to promote their agricultural products in the mainland and to solicit more Chinese tourists, as cross-strait ties have experienced "major changes" over the past year.

Zhang said the fair is one measure taken by Beijing to intensify exchanges and cooperation with the eight counties and cities under pan-blue governments. He said other forms of promotional events would take place in the future.

Meanwhile, KMT Vice Chairman Chen Chen-hsiang (陳鎮湘), head of the Taiwanese exhibition group, called for Beijing residents to travel to Taiwan in addition to buying Taiwanese agricultural products. Nantou Magistrate Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) also urged other Chinese cities to organize similar promotional fairs.

No Political Prerequisite

In response to the event, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said the government fully supports the efforts by local counties and cities to promote exchanges of agricultural products and tourism with mainland China, but said "there should be no political prerequisite for such exchanges or cooperation across the strait."

The MAC said in a statement that cross-strait exchange should not be politicized to benefit people and industrial development on both sides.

"Any segmentation done with political consideration won't be accepted by people in Taiwan and won't be conducive to the normalization of cross-strait ties," the statement said.

The MAC called on China to resume across-the-board exchange with Taiwan as well as talks with Taiwan based on established mechanisms.

It also urged local government leaders not to sign any political agreements or cooperative projects with Beijing during their stay there and asked them to report their findings in Beijing to the MAC within one month of their return to Taiwan.