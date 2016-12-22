Diplomatic war draws first blood as Sao Tome cuts ties

President Tsai Ing-wen laid the blame squarely at Beijing's doorstep after the tiny African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe severed diplomatic ties with the R.O.C.

The decision from Sao Tome — which comes after a period of intense public courting of Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic allies by China — has further heightened concerns over rising cross-strait tensions.

Sao Tome is the first country to sever ties with Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen assumed office in May, leaving Taiwan with just 21 allies.

China's actions "were a clear indication that China would bring diplomatic pressure to bear on Taiwan regardless who was in the office," Tsai said.

Tsai said Beijing's actions were also "detrimental to the continual development of cross-strait relations," while addressing a Central Standing Committee meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Tsai invited lawmakers from across party lines to accompany her on a trip abroad to Central America slated for January.

The Presidential Office also expressed deep regret over Beijing "taking advantage" of Sao Tome's financial crisis.

Foreign Minister David Lee (李大維) condemned the African nation's "abrupt and unfriendly decision" to end the 20-year diplomatic relationship.

Lee attributed the nation's decision to Taiwan's refusal to accept Sao Tome's request for an "astronomical sum" in aid. Lee did not disclose the sum, but a source close to the matter told The China Post that Sao Tome had asked for US$210 million.

The government of Sao Tome and Principe on Tuesday announced its split with the R.O.C., with which it had shared diplomatic relations since 1997.

Warnings for Months

A source told The China Post that the ministry had previously warned that Taiwan's relations with the African country were growing strained as early as March of this year.

Sao Tome's government in March asked Taiwan for a US$210 million donation and loan package, as the country was deep in debt and struggling to pay the salaries of government employees, the source said.

Taiwan could not accept the request as the country only has an annual diplomatic budget of around NT$24 billion, the source said.

Apparently unsatisfied with Taiwan's reluctance to offer more financial aid, the source said Sao Tome's government intentionally mislead Taiwan over its intentions to sever ties.

The former ally recently proposed sending a new ambassador to Taiwan pending government approval, in a move to create the false impression that it still wanted to maintain close ties.

The foreign minister, however, detected a warning sign after Sao Tome was reluctant to renew a 10-year cooperation project with Taiwan, which is expected to expire by year's end.

The source said Foreign Minister Lee had decided to call back Taiwan's ambassador to Sao Tome Her Jian-gueng (何建功) earlier this week, and the two met on Monday to discuss the situation in the country.

However, the efforts came too late and the ministry was informed of Sao Tome's decision to terminate relations late Tuesday, the source said.