Media allege PLA bomber spotted near Yushan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Mainland China's People's Liberation Army Air Force posted a photo Saturday on its microblog allegedly showing a Xian H-6K jet bomber flying within visible range of Yushan (Jade Mountain, 玉山), Taiwan's highest mountain.

The photo triggered speculation that China's government was looking to demonstrate its military capability amid mounting cross-strait tensions.

But Ministry of National Defense spokesman Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said reports that the bomber could have been flying over Taiwan's Yushan (北大武山) were "pure speculation" by mainland Chinese news media. Chen said the MND had been closely monitoring any military movements by the PLA.

On Friday, the PLA posted photos of a Xian H-6K bomber and its escort fighters on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging service similar to Twitter, but the photos didn't show any relative position of the aircraft or any identifiable landmarks.

The PLA Air Force didn't elaborate on the photo posted on Weibo Saturday, saying simply that they were "sharing a meaningful photo for the weekend!" The photo shows a Xian H-6K with two mountain peaks visible in the background.

Chinese online media outlet Sina.com said the peaks resembled the north and south peaks of Yushan and asserted that the plane was flying from north to south, based on the positions of peaks in the photos. The website said the photo may have been taken when a PLA Air Force jet circled Taiwan for the first time on Nov. 25.

Some Chinese military observers also speculated that the mountains visible in the photo were the peaks of North Dawu Mountain in Pingtung County.

Second Time in Two Weeks

A Chinese military aircraft circled Taiwan for the second time in two weeks on Dec. 10. The PLA aircraft flew over the East China Sea and passed south of Japan's Okinawa Island. It then circled Taiwan while remaining in international air space, before passing over the Bashi Channel to return to China, according to the MND.

The PLA's actions came amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait following a historic call between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Dec. 2.

On Friday, the U.S. accused mainland China of seizing a U.S. Navy underwater drone that had been collecting unclassified scientific data in the South China Sea on Thursday.

The U.S. has issued a formal diplomatic complaint over the incident and is demanding the return of the underwater drone, according to wire service reports.