PLA air force photo shows jet bomber apparently flying in air space within sight of Yushan

Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force posted a photo on its microblog site that apparently showed a Xian H-6K jet bomber flying in an air space within visible range of Yushan, Taiwan's highest mountain, on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The PLA Air Force did not specify on the photo posted at Weibo, a Chinese microblogging service similar of Twitter, saying simply that they are "sharing a meaningful photo at the weekend!" The photo shows a Xian H-6 with two mountain peaks visible in the background.

Chinese media website Sina.com pointed out that the peaks appear to be the north and south peaks of Yushan and that judging by the positions of the peaks the plane was flying from north to south, showing that the photo was likely taken when the jet circled around Taiwan on Nov. 25.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense confirmed earlier this month that, Chinese aircraft circled around Taiwan on Nov. 25 for the first time on a long-distance training mission.

The PLA Air Force had posted photos of Xian H-6 bomber and its escort fighters on Weibo on Dec. 15 but those photos did not show the relative position of the aircraft or any identifiable landmark.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the photo, saying as always it has always closely monitored any military movements staged by the PLA.