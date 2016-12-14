China might punish Taiwan: media

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The media in the U.S. has given a mixed response to Trump's latest foreign policy outburst, with some saying he may be trying to use Taiwan as a bargaining chip in negotiations with China.

The New York Times said "China's first response (should Trump abandon 'one China') may be to punish Taiwan rather than the United States, in an attempt to diminish its value to Washington."

The paper said Beijing could end the so-called "diplomatic truce" with Washington and intensify its "efforts to persuade the 22 small sovereignties around the world, including the Vatican, that still maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan to sever them and recognize China instead."

China would also take aim at Taiwan's economy by "restricting Chinese investments and limiting the number of Chinese tourists to Taiwan."

CNN questioned if any change in policy would be beneficial for Taiwan, quoting Taiwanese lawmaker Joanna Lei as saying that "China can't make a hasty move on the U.S. or Donald Trump, but China can easily make a move on Taiwan."