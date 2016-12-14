White House reaffirms 'one China' policy

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Obama administration has reiterated its support for "one China," as speculation mounts over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plans to abandon the decadeslong policy.

The comments come in the wake of a protocol-shattering phone call between the U.S. president-elect and President Tsai Ing-wen on Dec. 2, and an interview in which Trump said he did not know "why we have to be bound by a 'one China' policy."

Seeking to reassure Beijing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a daily briefing that the U.S. government under the Obama administration was "fully behind" the one-China policy, adding that it would not use Taiwan as leverage in any dispute.

The policy had been pursued by presidents from both parties, and the United States has benefited from adherence to that policy, Earnest said.

"One reason that we have pursued that policy is because the Obama administration does not view Taiwan and our relationship with Taiwan as a bargaining chip."

Earnest said Taiwan was the U.S.' ninth largest trading partner and that "bargaining that away is not something that this administration believes is in our best interest."

Earnest added that by adhering to "one-China," Washington had been able to retain a close partner in Taiwan and also to maintain a constructive relationship with China.

The spokesman was also at pains to underline the importance of maintaining good relations with Beijing, saying that historic progress on global warming and efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon could not have occurred without China's cooperation.

Earnest said this kind of progress, which benefited both the American people and China, would be more difficult if tensions were heightened over the "one China" policy.

Earnest was responding to the press after Trump said on right-wing talk show Fox News Sunday that he wouldn't feel "bound by a one-China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade."

The State Department also underlined its support to "one China," with spokesman John Kirby saying the current administration remained "firmly committed" to the policy.

The U.S. one-China policy is based on the three joint communiques and the Taiwan Relation Acts.

This policy has supported Washington's fundamental interest in peaceful and stable cross-strait relations through both Democratic and Republican administrations over the past 40 years, Kirby said, adding that altering this approach does not serve the fundamental interests of the U.S,W strengthen relations with the people of Taiwan or improve the U.S.' ability to shape China's decisions going forward.