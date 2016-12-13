President Tsai keeping silent

The Presidential Office is refusing to comment on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's apparent questioning of the U.S.' future commitment to the "One China" policy, while local lawmakers have offered mixed responses.

Trump's comments came during an interview on the right-wing talk show "Fox News Sunday."

Responding to questions about his norm-breaking phone call with President Tsai Ing-wen on Dec. 2, Trump said the U.S. was not guaranteed to abide by its long-standing commitment to the "one China" policy during his presidency.

When asked about the remarks, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said the government had "no comment."

The comments, however, drew an furious reaction from Beijing. The state-linked Global Times described Trump as "childlike in his ignorance of foreign policy," adding that the "one China" policy "could not be bought or sold"

'We don't know how China would respond'

Meanwhile Monday, lawmakers in Taipei offer mixed reactions to the possible shift in Washington's China policy.

Kuomintang (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee Deputy Director Tang Te-ming said Trump's comments reflected how Taiwan was bound by the current negotiating conditions.

"(We) don't know how China would respond," but Trump's comments also indicate that Taiwan does not have much of a role in the situation."

Tang said the Taiwanese government should focus on looking out for what was best for the country.

"If China and the U.S. reach an agreement, what should Taiwan do?" he asked. "Once Taiwan loses room to maneuver, how should the nation look out for itself?"

Echoing Tang's remarks, KMT caucus secretary-general Johnny Chiang called Trump's actions a "textbook example of a businessman negotiating a deal."

"It is clear that Trump is concerned about U.S.-China trade relations and China's currency manipulation," Chiang said, adding the president-elect may use whatever leverage he had at his disposal "including Taiwan."

Taiwan may enjoy diplomatic benefits given Trump's support, but Chiang cautioned that a change in policy would also affect Taiwanese businesses.

'A double-edged sword'

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Luo Chih-cheng said U.S.-Taiwan relations should not restricted by "One China" but warned that Trump's abandonment of the policy could be a "double-edged sword."

"For Trump, the policy itself is not necessarily a precondition, but rather a standard, meaning that Trump can accept the policy or not accept it. ... Everything is dependent on negotiations brokered with China."

Tsai Affirms TPP Uncertainty

In related news, Tsai met with Matthew J. Matthews, U.S. deputy assistant secretary for east Asian and Pacific affairs and the U.S.'s APEC ambassador.

Tsai believed the future of the Trans Pacific Partnership, a deal that Trump opposes, was uncertain, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

Regardless of the uncertainty, Tsai said it was still the government's responsibility to thoroughly prepare, urging the U.S. to support signing a bilateral investment agreement and U.S.-Taiwan Free Trade Agreement.