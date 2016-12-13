Trump: Why follow 'one China' policy? - Tearing up 'one China' will bring 'real storm': Beijing media

Beijing said Monday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments questioning the "one China" policy could jeopardize Sino-American relations, while analysts warned that Trump was risking a military crisis as well as a trade war.

Trump said in a television interview Sunday that he didn't feel "bound by a one-China policy." In response Monday, China expressed "serious concern" about the comments, warning that any changes to how America deals with Taiwan could damage diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing.

Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, said that established policy is the "political foundation" of any diplomatic relationship between China and the U.S., and that any damage to it could render cooperation "out of the question."

"We urge the new U.S. leader and government to fully understand the seriousness of the Taiwan issue and to continue to stick to the one-China policy," Geng said.

Geng's comments are the strongest public condemnation China has made of Trump's criticisms of current American policy toward Taiwan.

An English-language editorial by the Chinese state-linked newspaper the Global Times warned that if the "one China" policy were abandoned, "cross-Straits ties would see a real storm."

The Chinese version of the same editorial added that Trump was "childlike in his ignorance of foreign policy."

Beijing was already angered by Trump's Dec. 2 phone call with President Tsai Ing-wen — the first time an American president or president-elect has publicly spoken to a Taiwanese leader in nearly four decades. China considers any reference to a separate Taiwanese head of state to be a grave insult.

Trump followed the call with two tweets accusing China of manipulating its currency, unfairly taxing American imports and provoking tensions in the South China Sea.

'Angry Chinese backlash'

The New York Times quoted Jeffrey A. Bader, a former adviser on Asia to the Obama administration, as saying: "Trump apparently sees it (the 'one China' policy) as part of a broader set of new transactions.''

"Mixing trade with an issue seen by Beijing as involving sovereignty is likely to produce an angry Chinese backlash and worsen both issues," he warned.