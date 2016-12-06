Taiwan firm takes out 'one China' ad

The Presidential Office denounced what it described as Chinese "political intervention" after restaurant chain Hai Pa Wang (海霸王) placed an advertisement in a local paper pledging support for the "one China" principle.

Hai Pa Wang's ad stated the company's unequivocal support for the "one China" principle in bold red letters, also denying rumors the firm maintained close relations with the family of President Tsai Ing-wen.

"We believe that Taiwanese businesses should be legally protected when investing in mainland China," Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said.

Huang said Taiwanese businesses had made significant contributions to economic development across the strait, arguing that "political intervention" — such as open declaration of one's political ideology — would hinder the rights of Taiwanese firms in China as well as curb investment.

The Presidential Office believed that such moves did not support cross-strait policies aimed at maintaining the development of peaceful relations, Huang said.

He added that the government was currently considering strategies to guarantee legal rights of Taiwanese firms should they face political pressure in the future.

'Not smart'

Premier Lin condemned China's pressuring of Taiwanese firms as "not smart or appropriate."

The government, however, fully respected Taiwanese businesses' freedom to publicly express their political beliefs, Lin said.

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Katharine Chang also broached the subject during an interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan.

There was no need for China to "arbitrarily slap political labels" onto Taiwanese businesses, Chang said.

"Taiwanese businesses have made significant contributions to mainland China ... not only generating profits but also creating many jobs," Chang said.

Rampant Rumors

Hai Pa Wang's advertisement in the Chinese-language Want Daily was published only days after the firm was fined by mainland Chinese authorities for mislabeling items.

This led to speculation that the move was made to publicly curry favor with Beijing.

Rumors had circulated among mainland-Chinese media outlets that the fines were imposed on Hai Pa Wang as a result of its owners' close relations with Tsai Ing-wen's family.

The claim was later denied by Hai Pa Wang General Manager Li Hui-shan, who called the rumors "old news."

The advertisement said the only business the company had with Tsai's family was a leasing contract for a commercial building located in Taipei City.

It also played down reports the company was pandering to both sides of the strait by profiting in China as an openly pan-green enterprise and at the same time advocating for independence in Taiwan.

No Tsai Connection

The company stressed that as an international group, it was completely managed by company boss Chuang Jung-de's family, saying that no other families — including Tsai's — held a stake in the firm.

Hai Pa Wang blamed the rumors tying the company owners to Tsai on the media.