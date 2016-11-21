Soong and Xi talk ties, trade in brief exchange

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- R.O.C. envoy James Soong (宋楚瑜) had "natural and friendly interaction" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Peru, a Taiwan delegation member said Sunday.

Soong and Xi discussed the cross-strait economy and trade issues during a brief exchange before the APEC Business Advisory Council Dialogue, said lawmaker Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞), an adviser in Taiwan's APEC delegation.

After exchanging pleasantries, Soong said Taiwan hoped China would reaffirm its pledge to look out for Taiwan's small and medium-sized enterprises, Lee said.

"It was all very natural," Lee said. "Xi took the initiative to remark that James Soong appeared to be wearing the same tie he wore at their previous meeting two years ago. That's how natural it was."

Neither Soong nor government officials have confirmed that it was the same orange tie, Soong's trademark accessory.

According to Lee, the exchange exceeded 10 minutes. Asked whether Soong and Xi discussed issues such as Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan, the so-called "1992 Consensus" or the "one China" policy, Lee said the Taiwan envoy had not been authorized to speak on such topics.

While both sides are slated to issue public statements about the exchange, Central News Agency reported that neither party would provide photos of the talks.

Soong also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and economic leaders from Thailand, Vietnam and Papua New Guinea.

Official Report Due Soon

Asked whether President Tsai Ing-wen was aware of Soong's interaction with Xi, Lee said the exchange with Xi was natural and not arranged.

Lee said Soong would provide an official report to Tsai on Thursday, before holding a press conference for the public.

Asked about the Soong-Xi exchange, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said the office was "happy to see both sides engage in interactions," affirming that the interactions were "very natural."

However, during and after the Business Advisory Council event, Xi and Soong were seen sitting five seats apart and did not engage in a public exchange.

Apart from speaking with Taiwan's enterprise representatives at the event, Soong was not seen interacting with other leaders.

Peru News Agency Errors

Peru News Agency mistakenly referred to Soong as Hong Kong's Leung Chun Ying in the caption of a photo that showed Soong with Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Local media outlets pointed out the error on Sunday.

In a separate caption of a photo depicting spouses of APEC leaders posing with Peru's first lady, Soong's daughter Angela Soong was identified as his wife.

DPP Glad, KMT Skeptical

Despite news of a brief exchange between Soong and Xi, the Kuomintang (KMT) legislative caucus expressed skepticism about the results of the exchange.

KMT Legislator Liao Kuo-tung said that the meeting did not "yield anything new."

"It was a polite exchange," he said, stressing that there were no breakthroughs made over cross-strait relations.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Liu Shih-fang was more optimistic. "(We) look favorably upon the exchange," Liu said.