KMT leader back from Beijing forum

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu wrapped up her trip in mainland China on Thursday on the second and last day of the 11th annual meeting between Taiwan's KMT and Chinese Communist Party.

The KMT chairwoman on Thursday concluded her five-day trip in mainland China and returned to Taiwan at 5:30 p.m.

Hung hailed the trip as a "bountiful harvest" and said she believed it would absolutely prove beneficial for the future of cross-strait affairs and peaceful development.

Speaking at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, she said she had felt the passion from the mainland Chinese people and the goodwill expressed by Chinese leadership.

Hung said the KMT would help Taiwan's eight KMT-led local governments hold agricultural and tourism shows in mainland China by the end of the year.

KMT Think Tank Weighs In

This year's KMT-CCP forum has opened up new political prospects for the future, said Sun Yang-ming, deputy chief executive officer of KMT-affiliated think tank National Policy Foundation, at a post-forum press conference.

In the future, the important issues in cross-strait affairs would be about how to reinforce the"1992 Consensus" and how to thaw cool relations by signing a peace accord, he said.

The ability to have discussions on these matters depends on the existence of forums such as this year's "Cross-Strait Peace Development Forum" in Beijing, he said.

"Disagreements in the initial stages of political communication are inevitable," he added, stressing the importance of moving past such disputes for a clearer understanding of opinions on both sides.

"Exploring cross-strait political communication is not only an inevitable trend, but is also a must," Sun told reporters.

'Return to right path soon'

Deputy President of the Beijing-based National Society of Taiwan Studies Zhou Zhihua urged Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party to "return to the right path" of the "1992 Consensus."

Embracing the "1992 Consensus" would enable the DPP to build political mutual trust with Beijing so the two sides could jointly maintain the peaceful development of their relationship, he said.

Zhou pointed out that the development of the cross-strait economy should meet market expectations.