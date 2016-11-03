Hung says 'trust and consensus' can bring Taipei, Beijing closer

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- "Trust and consensus" can shorten the distance between Taipei and Beijing, Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu said Wednesday on the first day of a forum between her party and the Chinese Communist Party.

The opposition leader made the remarks at a banquet hosted by Beijing Mayor Guo Jinlong.

Hung told the assembled dignitaries that mutual determination, resolve and compassion could overcome the "occasional challenge" to cross-strait relations.

The KMT chairwoman said that shared goals and values would create future avenues for cooperation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hung met with representatives of Taiwanese students and businesses in China.

Addressing disputes within the KMT at the event, Hung called for communication in alleviating the "troubles" within her party.

"The existence of different opinions is totally normal in a democratic society. The point is whether communication can take place within society and if differing opinions can be exchanged to form consensus and move forward."

Hung said that as long as this was the case, she did not envision internal party disagreements becoming a "big issue."

The KMT leader, who attended two separate panels on economics and youth affairs, said that China's massive market and manufacturing power offered opportunities for cross-strait cooperation.

Hung added that both sides could learn from the other's experiences. She praised Chinese economic programs, including its most recent five-year plan, the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank and the One Belt, One Road initiative.

The "Cross-Strait Peace Development Forum" is the 11th inter-party meeting organized by the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).