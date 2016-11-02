Hung touts '1992 Consensus' in Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing Tuesday, with Hung crediting the "1992 Consensus" with improving cross-strait and interparty relations.

In an interpretation of the consensus not used before by her predecessors, Hung said, "We should strive for the commonalities of the 'one China' principle while preserving the differences of meaning within it" (求一中原則之同, 存一中涵義之異).

Her statement came after KMT stalwarts — including former President Ma Ying-jeou — warned her not to de-emphasize the "different interpretations of one China" clause of the "1992 Consensus."

At the Great Hall of the People, Xi greeted Hung and her delegation, which included KMT Vice Chairmen Steve Chan and Jason Hu.

In his opening remarks before the closed-door meeting, Xi insisted that both sides adhere to the "one China" principle and the political basis of the "1992 Consensus" in maintaining cross-strait peace to guarantee that "the nation does not split apart."

Speaking after Xi, Hung brought up the party's "peace platform," emphasizing the KMT's resolve to reinforce "1992 Consensus" to counter the "Taiwan independence platform" of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a post-meeting press conference, Hung said she had "said what needed to be said" while sufficiently expressing "the voice of Taiwan."

She said she hoped that future cross-strait cooperation could occur in "different types of spaces."

KMT Vice Chairman Chan later stated that Xi responded with "we recognize (the platform)," with both sides agreeing to further consider the issue.

Hung invited mainland Chinese athletes to participate in the 2017 Universiade, an international sporting event to be hosted in Taipei City.

She also hoped that mainland China would support Taiwan's participation in international organizations, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima to be held later this month.

The Chinese leader replied that those issues were dependent on "the stances and positions" on the "1992 Consensus."

Mixed Reception

Reactions to the high-profile meeting were mixed.

Tsai, the KMT policy chief, said Hung's remarks on the "1992 Consensus" represented a brand-new approach to the doctrine.

It means "while we have differences over the meaning of one China, we do not dispute the one China principle," he said.

DPP lawmaker Lo Chih-cheng said Hung's statements had regressed on the "1992 Consensus" and moved toward open acceptance of the "one China" principle.

KMT caucus convener Liao Kuo-tung said Hung had not uttered anything new and urged her to say more of what legislators of the party wanted to hear.

In a statement mentioning neither Hung nor Xi by name, Taiwan's Presidential Office called for the principles of democracy to be deepened when pushing sustainable cross-strait relations.

It urged Beijing to recognize the existence of the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name.