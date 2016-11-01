Hung, Xi meet in Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping greeted Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu and her delegation this afternoon in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People, in footage released by the opposition party on Facebook.

In opening remarks before the closed-door meeting, Hung brought up the party's "peace platform," emphasizing the party's resolve to reinforce "1992 Consensus" to counter the "Taiwan independence platform."

Xi insisted that both sides adhere to the "one China" principle and the political basis of the "1992 Consensus" in maintaining cross-strait peace to guarantee that "the nation does not split apart."