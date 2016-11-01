DPP lawmakers urge no 'politically sensitive' topics at Hung-Xi meeting

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers urged Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu to not bring up politically sensitive issues or sign any treaties during her meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon.

"Hung should urge Xi to respect the existence of the Republic of China in conformance with the expectations of the Taiwanese people," DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Wu Ping-jui said.

He added that Hung was unauthorized to bring up politically controversial topics, such as the KMT's new policy platform that aims to smooth out cross-strait relations with a peace accord and cross-strait military confidence-building activities.

KMT and Chinese Communist Party relations do not equal cross-strait relations, Wu said, stressing that the upcoming forum between the two parties was a nongovernmental exchange and should not include any "political preconditions."

President Tsai Ing-wen's efforts to "maintain the status quo" reflects the mainstream consensus in Taiwan, Wu said, adding that Hung was not authorized to speak for the government or to propose the exchange of political favors in dealing with issues such as sovereignty claims.

DPP lawmakers also criticized Chinese authorities for barring three Taiwanese media outlets from covering the Hung-Xi meet and urged the KMT leader to bring up the matter during the summit.

Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office notified journalists working for the three outlets on Monday that they would not be allowed to attend the meet. The office cited limited room as the reason for the decision, but critics have attributed it to political considerations.