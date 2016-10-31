KMT leader heads to mainland China

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu embarked Sunday on a closely watched trip to mainland China to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping and attend the annual KMT-Chinese Communist Party forum.

The high-profile meeting between Hung and Xi is slated to take place in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Tuesday, a day before the opening of the Cross-Strait Peace Development Forum, formerly called the Cross-Strait Trade, Economy and Culture Forum.

In the weeks leading up to the event, the KMT appeared riven by conflict as party leaders sought to smooth differences in cross-strait policies, namely in interpretations of the so-called "1992 Consensus."

Party heavyweights and KMT lawmakers have urged Hung to mention either "one China, different interpretations" or the "Republic of China" during her meeting with Xi or at any other "suitable circumstance."

KMT Central Policy Committee Director Alex Tsai said that during Hung's meeting with the Chinese president, Hung would "operate within the party charter" and "continue the script" used by past KMT chairmen.

She will not engage in off-script performances, Tsai said.

A poll released by the KMT on Sunday showed that 45.9 percent of respondents supported the notion of the KMT continuing exchanges with mainland China.

Around 51 percent of the respondents indicated support for the KMT's new charter, which in September was amended to leave out a clause on "separate interpretations of one China" in the "1992 Consensus" framework.

According to the KMT, the poll's majority support for the amended chart er affirmed that the change aligned with mainstream public opinion.

Hung has experience in navigating the political landscape and knows the correct thing to say at the correct time, a source close to Hung reportedly told United Daily News.

She will not spout off any "strange statements" that are tantamount to "political suicide," the source said.

The source added that the chairwoman did not plan to strike an ideological note, but would rather seek out substantive and beneficial results for Taiwan and the KMT.

Hung is scheduled to pay tribute to Republic of China founding father Sun Yat-sen at his mausoleum in Nanjing today, before heading to Beijing to attend the forum.