Chinese tourist arrivals slump further in September

The number of mainland Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan fell again last month, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Tourism Bureau.

The figures showed that mainland tourist arrivals dropped 37.79 percent from 341,991 people in September 2015 to 214,764 people last month — the largest decline since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May.

The total number of tourists from all countries also declined, falling 7.78 percent from last year.

Despite the downward trend in visitors from mainland China, it remained the top source of tourist arrivals.

In contrast, elsewhere in Northeast Asia saw significant growth, with tourists from South Korea and Japan increasing 54.37 percent and 8.22 percent, respectively, from the same month last year.

Arrivals from Southeast Asia also grew, with Thai visitors skyrocketing 66 percent.

The total number of tourists from Southeast Asia — Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam — increased 19.8 percent in September.

The Tourism Bureau attributed the growth to the Tsai administration's "New Southbound Policy" push to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries.

Overall in Asia, the number of tourists dropped 9.4 percent in September, while tourists from both Europe and the Americas increased by approximately 10 percent.