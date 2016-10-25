Lawmakers to push health care for PRC students

President Tsai Ing-wen Monday gave the green light for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus to incorporate mainland Chinese students studying in Taiwan into the national health care system.

Currently, only foreign students and overseas Chinese or Taiwanese expatriate students are included in the National Health Insurance program, with mainland Chinese students as the exception.

The DPP-headed bill will aim to see students, regardless of national background, pay the full insurance premium.

Students enrolled in a Taiwanese university prior to the passage of the amendments would be exempt from the new rules.

Foreign students in Taiwan are currently required to pay a monthly premium of NT$749, while the government contributes NT$500. Overseas Chinese or Taiwanese expatriate students are required to pay a monthly premium of NT$374, while the government contributes NT$500 and the Overseas Community Affairs Council contributes NT$375, according to the National Health Insurance Administration's website.

According to the Presidential Office's press statement, Taiwan society believes that health care is a human right.

In line with this principle, there should be focus on humanitarian concerns and on foreign students enjoying uniform treatment, and there should be no opposition against covering Chinese students, according to the Presidential Office.

Labor Unions To Rally

Against Holiday Bill

In other news, labor unions are scheduled to stage a rally today against the DPP's controversial workweek bill, for which cross-party negotiations at the Legislature were postponed after a no-show from Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers on Monday.

The bill was green-lighted by Tsai after a policy coordination meeting earlier this month that led to DPP lawmakers pushing full-speed ahead to pass the bill.

A meeting for cross-party negotiations — hosted by Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee head convener and DPP lawmaker Chen Ying — had been planned to review the controversial workweek bill. As KMT lawmakers failed to show up, it has been postponed.

Chen said the KMT caucus had attempted to block the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee meetings since Oct. 5, when the bill sailed through a preliminary review despite opposition from political parties and labor unions.

"The KMT also failed to show up at today's cross-party negotiations," she said, urging the KMT to respect and to address labor rights. "Any inquiries or opinions about the bill can be brought up fairly."

Before the cross-party negotiations began, KMT caucus secretary-general Chiang Chi-chen argued that that the committee meeting on Oct. 5 had been ineffective.