Hung urged to affirm 'separate interpretations' in meet

Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers urged party Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu on Tuesday to "resolutely" advocate "separate interpretations of one China"(一中各表) and to mention the "Republic of China" as she prepares for her upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

KMT legislators believed the party should leverage its resources via a forum co-hosted with China's Communist Party (CCP), in order to allow opinions from Taiwan to reach mainland China, caucus head commissioner Liao Kuo-tung told reporters at a press conference at the KMT's headquarters.

The press conference included a suggestion that Hung affirm the KMT's support for "separate interpretations of one China" during her meeting with Xi, a suggestion that was echoed by all of the lawmakers who spoke during the two-hour closed-door meeting, Liao said.

Several lawmakers also suggested that Hung utter "Republic of China" at an opportune moment, either during the meeting or at the post-meeting press conference, Liao said.

Lawmakers hope Hung's statements can help Xi understand Taiwanese citizens' most "humble but solemn request," Liao said.

Asked whether Hung had accepted the suggestions, he said "Chairwoman Hung provided a very clear answer," but declined to go into detail.

Hung repeatedly emphasized that she had heard everyone's opinions, Liao added when reporters pressed him on the matter. Liao said he believed Hung had the wisdom to face such an issue and to provide the wisest perspective on behalf of "all of Taiwan's public will."

A caucus party assembly will be held soon, Liao said, which will include a more complete rundown of what was covered during Tuesday's meeting.

A public statement will be released afterward.

The so-called "1992 Consensus," under which both sides of the strait accept "one China with separate interpretations," formed the basis of cross-strait dialogue under the former Ma Ying-jeou administration. Under the consensus, both sides of the strait agree that there is only "one China," of which Taiwan is a part, but with different interpretations as to what that means.

The meeting with the Chinese leader is slated on Nov. 1 and comes before the "Peace and Development Forum," which will take place between the KMT and CCP from Nov. 2-3 in Beijing.

Many lawmakers repeatedly urged Hung to support "separate interpretations" of the "one China" policy during the meeting. KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou stressed the KMT must "say something that the Democratic Progressive Party can never achieve in the mainland."

Lawmaker Lu Hsiu-yen took a more definitive tone, saying the Hung-Xi meeting has only one goal, and that is for the KMT to affirm "separate interpretations of one China."

Multiple lawmakers confirmed rumors that a division had formed between the party's central office and the party caucus, lawmaker Lai Shyh-bao said.

KMT's central office's plans to hold a Hung-Xi meeting angered KMT lawmakers, who argued the central office had failed to notify them of the Hung-Xi meeting before it was announced..

The KMT central office's decision in September to remove the clause stipulating "separate interpretations of one China" from the party charter so that only the "1992 Consensus" was mentioned also drew ire from KMT lawmakers.