KMT leader Hung to meet Xi Jinping

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A Kuomintang (KMT) official has told the China Post that party Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next month.

In addition, KMT Culture and Communications Committee Chairman (CCC) Deputy Chairman Hu Wen-chi said "it was certain" that a "Hung-Xi" meeting would take place in the Chinese capital.

The pair will meet prior to the "Peace and Development Forum" between the KMT and China's ruling Communist Party (CCP) from Nov. 2-3 in Beijing, according to Hu.

Reports have suggested the meeting will be held on Nov. 1.

Summits between the KMT and the CCP have been held on an irregular basis since 2006 and were previously hosted under the name "The Cross-Strait Economic, Trade and Culture Forum."

However, others from Taiwan's main opposition party were more guarded about the prospects of the two party heads meeting.

"Everything is still in the planning stages," KMT Department of Mainland China Affairs Director Huang Chin-hsian said when asked whether a "Hung-Xi" meeting would actually occur.

This statement was echoed by An Fengshan, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, who said any potential meetings were still in the planning stage.

The forum will mark Hung's first visit to China since becoming KMT chairwoman.

Hung will also lead a delegation to pay their respects at the mausoleum of Republic of China founding father Sun Yat-sen in Nanjing, Oct. 31.

At a meeting of the KMT's Central Standing Committee on Wednesday, Hung lauded results of the past Trade and Culture Forums.

Hung said that, under changing cross-strait conditions, communication platforms headed by community organizations must be preserved.

The forum will kick off with an opening ceremony and group discussions on Nov. 2, with a closing ceremony scheduled for Nov. 3.

Five issues will be covered in five individual group discussions on the forum's first day, including the "Political Group," where talks of mutual political trust and positive interaction will be on the agenda.

Critics Call Meeting the KMT's Demise

New Power Party (NPP) lawmakers were quick to criticize the possible "Hung-Xi" meeting.

Likening the meeting to the "Nai-he qiao," a folkloric "Bridge to Hell" in Chinese, NPP legislator Hsu Yung-ming warned in a Facebook post that the KMT would see its support in Taiwan decrease.

Hsu said the meeting would only strengthen perceptions the KMT was collaborating with the CCP.

Ex-KMT lawmaker Lin Yu-fang hit back, asking why it was considered wrong for the KMT to seek talks with the CCP but acceptable for the majority Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to do same.

DPP President Tsai Ing-wen's had said in her inaugural speech she would seek talks between the majority parties across the Taiwan Strait. Lin said a "Hung-Xi" meeting could help to thaw the current freeze in cross-strait relations.