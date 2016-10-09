Tsai urged to clarify cross-strait stance in Nat'l Day speech

President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday reiterated a China policy that sought neither to confront nor kowtow to Beijing, but parties across the political spectrum urged her to give more specific answers to key cross-strait questions in her upcoming National Day speech.

Tsai said at a forum organized by the pro-independence Taiwan National Security Institute that she had already expressed "enormous goodwill" toward China in her inauguration speech, and that her "promises" and "goodwill" remained unchanged.

"But we will not succumb to pressure," Tsai said, repeating a stance she had took during an interview by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) last week.

But she stressed that Taiwan did not want to and would never return to the "old road" leading to cross-strait confrontation.

Taipei and Beijing must step up communication to dispel misunderstandings and find solutions both sides can accept, she said, adding that cross-strait stability was key to regional security.

Tsai was speaking two days ahead of a ceremony in which she is set to deliver her first National Day speech as president. Speculation is rife on the cross-strait policy she will outline in her address to the nation.

While her recent remarks — including those in the WSJ interview about not bowing to pressure from Beijing — take a tougher cross-strait stance, there have been calls from the pro-independence camp for her to spell out in concrete terms how Taiwan would stand up against China.

The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) said Tsai must revise her cross-strait policy, which only "moderately rejects China."

The TSU said Tsai clearly had been trying not to "provoke" China in order to maintain the cross-strait status quo, but that such an approach prompted Beijing to step up pressure on Taipei.

Chen Chia-lin, deputy publicity director of the TSU, said the upcoming National Day address offered a "great opportunity" for Tsai to announce measures to counter China's suppression of Taiwan.

Chen urged Tsai to announce a plan to form a regional "anti-China" alliance with "potential strategic partners" in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Kuomintang urged Tsai to clarify her cross-strait policy in her National Day speech.

KMT legislative caucus whip Chiang Chi-chen said it was unlikely that Tsai would mention "one China" or the so-called "1992 consensus" in her address.

But as a president sworn to uphold the R.O.C. Constitution, she can use the opportunity to declare that "one China" refers to the Republic of China, Chiang said.

Chiang said Tsai must find a way to break the current deadlock with Beijing before Taiwan can continue to expand its foreign relations.