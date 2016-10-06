Missile test called off due to Chinese vessel

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The army on Wednesday called off a planned test fire of a patriot missile defense system, after spotting a mainland Chinese coast guard vessel off the southeast shore of the outlying Orchid Island (蘭嶼).

The test had to be suspended to prevent revealing important tactical information, said the Ministry of National Defense (MND, 國防部).

The armed forces scheduled a drill off the Taitung coast to be held from Oct. 3 to 7.

The highlight of the military exercise was the firing of the Tien Kung-II air defense missile system from Jihui Fish Port (基翬漁港), which was to be intercepted by a patriot missile launched from Pingtung's Jioupeng Military Base (九鵬基地).

The ministry said the high-precision weapons drill was among the most important exercises staged each year, and they completed all test fire missions and training Wednesday, despite the frequent interference of typhoons over the period.

The defense systems tests hit all their respective targets, and the ministry would continue to build on this foundation and strengthen battle capabilities of high-precision military equipment, according to the MND.

According to local media, people have been spotted gathering at the Jihui Fish Port as early as 4 a.m. — by which time equipment for the Tien Kung-II air defense missile system had been installed and situated to face the Pacific Ocean at a 45-degree angle.

Personnel with Taiwan military's top research unit Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (CSIST, 中科院) near the site were on standby when they received orders that the exercise has been called off.

CSIST staff said Wednesday's drill was originally scheduled to be held in May, but was repeatedly postponed due to typhoons.

The drill was only recently confirmed to have been moved to Wednesday, staff said.

Onlookers expressed disappointment. A local resident surnamed Chen said missile test fires had been conducted at the Jihui Fish Port many times in the past, and the sight was always awe-inspiring to him.

"Everyone wanted to witness that moment when the Tien Kung missile collides with the patriot missile," Chen said.