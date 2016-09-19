Local gov't officials hold meeting with Beijing

BEIJING -- Eight city and county government leaders of Taiwan held a "breakthrough" meeting with Beijing officials Sunday, urging China to seek ways to "reset and restart" cross-strait ties.

Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌), magistrate of Miaoli County, said his delegation was calling for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to choose a "broad avenue" on which economic, tourism, cultural and agricultural cooperation between Taiwan and China can be continued as they need to face international competition in these areas.

He said if cross-strait ties continued to be deadlocked, it will hurt both the government and the people. "Our visit to Beijing is a breakthrough since the new government was launched in May," he added.

Hsu, of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), made his appeal to Zhang Zhijun, China's Taiwan Affairs minister, who reiterated that the "one China" principle embodied in its "1992 Consensus" with Taiwan is the political foundation on which cross-strait exchanges will be conducted.

Because the Democratic Progressive Party's Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who was sworn in as president on May 20, refused to acknowledge the existence of such a consensus, China has cut off all official channels of communications with Taiwan.

The new situation since May 20 has created "grave influences and impacts on" every aspect of cross-strait exchanges, making certain cities and counties in Taiwan "feel uneasy," Zhang said, explaining the background of the current visit by eight predominantly Kuomintang politicians.

All but two of the eight visiting leaders are from Kuomintang-led cities or counties, including Hsinchu County's Chiu Ching-chun (邱鏡淳), Nantou County's Lin Ming-chen (林明溱), Lienchiang County's Liu Tseng-ying (劉增應) and New Taipei's Deputy Mayor Yeh Hui-ching (葉惠青). The other two, Hualien County's Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) and Kinmen County's Deputy Magistrate Wu Cheng-tien (吳成典), are independents.

These eight local government leaders have one thing in common, Zhang said. "They all acknowledge the '1992 Consensus' and support the peaceful development of cross-Taiwan Strait ties and they hope the hard-earned fruit of cross-strait development will be cherished rather than damaged."