Local gov't officials in Beijing to boost tourism

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The heads of eight cities and counties controlled by non-Democratic Progressive Party administrations arrived in Beijing Saturday to promote tourism.

Beijing officials are expected to host a welcome dinner on Sunday for the delegations from New Taipei, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Hualien, Taitung, Nantou, Kinmen and Lienchang.

"We are not giving up any markets," New Taipei Deputy Mayor Yeh Huey-ching said before departing for Beijing.

Yeh said he would also use the Beijing trip to promote agriculture and the cultural and creative industries in his city.

The campaign reflects opposition parties' skepticism over Tsai Ing-wen's "New Southbound Policy."

The new policy plans to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia in an effort to ease the economy's over-reliance on China.

But Tsai's refusal to openly support the so-called "1992 consensus" has already soured cross-strait relations, resulting in a sharp drop in tourists from China.

An unnamed source told the United Evening News that Beijing was revising its strategy in the wake of Tsai's failure to publicly affirm support for the "1992 Consensus."

The source said China's government had resolved to re-direct its focus toward local governments.

Media outlets have described the local governments' campaign as an effort to lure Chinese tourists to the cities and counties that openly support the "1992 Consensus."

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) of China's State Council, said the delegation from the eight cities and counties had been invited to Beijing to discuss cross-strait collaborations on economic, cultural exchanges and tourism.

Ma added that some members of the delegation had arranged visits to other Chinese provinces and cities.

The delegation is expected to meet with Zhang Zhijun, head of the TAO, and Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on Sunday.

The towns and cities in the delegation each carried their own set of campaign priorities.

Hsinchu County Commissioner Chiu Ching-chun, who also heads up the worldwide Hakka association, said he would focus on promoting the Hakka culture in his county.

Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang said he would promote bicycle tourism.

Lienchang County Commissioner Liu Tseng-ying said Matsu island, located in his county and just off the southeastern coast of China, had a crucial role to play in cross-strait exchanges.