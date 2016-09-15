Accepting 'One China' a must for ICAO attendance: Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Beijing reiterated Wednesday that Taipei must accept the "one China" policy as a precondition for the island's participation in international organizations, including the upcoming International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) meeting in Canada.

The remarks were made by China's Taiwan Affairs Office (國台辦) spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光), who said Taiwan's failure to accept the "1992 Consensus" had caused cross-strait dialogue to stall.

Ma's remarks were echoed by PRC minister to the U.S. Li Kexin (李克新) at an event for overseas Chinese in Washington.

"We (Beijing) really care about the fortunes of the Taiwanese people," Li said, as reported by the Central News Agency.

On the issue of civil aviation regulations, Li said that Beijing had "opened several channels to let the Taiwanese people be made aware of information that they should have in order to protect their interests."

Taiwan's government confirmed in August it had applied to take part in the ICAO meeting on Sept. 27, but had yet to receive an invitation.

Foreign ministry officials said they remained "optimistic" that the invite would arrive soon.

Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA, 民航局) last participated in the ICAO in 2013 under the name "Chinese Taipei."

At the time, Beijing called the arrangement one that "illustrates the mainland's concern for our Taiwanese compatriots and displays our sincerity to maintaining the peaceful development of cross-strait relations."

The ICAO event is not the first time under the Tsai administration that Taiwan has faced barriers to participating in international organizations.

Just days into the new president's term in May, uncertainty clouded the country's attendance at this year's World Health Assembly summit in Geneva.

Taiwan did not receive its invitation until less than 20 days before the summit, and the presence of "one China" wording in the invite sparked intense political debate.

The government subsequently agreed to allow a delegation to attend the event under the name "Chinese Taipei."